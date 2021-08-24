Why There May Be Hope for a Reboot of The Office

You better dust off your Dundie and grab your World's Best Boss mug, because a reboot of The Office is possibly on the horizon.
On Monday, Aug. 23, Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, weighed in on the idea of rebooting the beloved NBC comedy. Although Rovner initially said "no comment" about a potential revival while speaking at a panel for the Edinburgh International TV Festival, she later revealed that there was one person who could possibly set the wheels in motion.
"Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one," she told Deadline, "we're standing by."
This small update comes over six months after longtime Office showrunner Daniels, who helped adapt the Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant–created series for American television, expressed his thoughts on a reboot. "It's not impossible for sure," Daniels told Collider at the time. "I would want to be involved, and I've got two other shows I'm working on right now."
Daniels hinted to E! News in January that a reunion may be more likely than a full-on reboot. "I think it's probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now," Daniels said.
The TV producer noted that "there's been talk of maybe a Friends-style reunion kind of thing," but the specifics were "still pretty vague."
On Jan. 1, all of The Office was moved to NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock; Friends, similarly, found a new home on HBO Max after moving from Netflix, then had its super successful reunion.
For those who need a refresher, the cast of Friends—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—reunited earlier this year to reminisce about hilarious scenes, behind-the-scenes moments and more.
So, we're hoping that Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling and others are open to revisiting Scranton, Pa., in any capacity. While we wait for more Office news, relive the most comforting episodes below!
