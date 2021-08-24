See the Stars of Summer Catch, Then & Now

Watch : Freddie Prinze Jr. Reflects on "I Know What You Did Last Summer"

Imagine The Notebook but make it modern and substitute baseball for house-building.

That seemed to be the pitch for 2001's Summer Catch, which starred the era's defining teen movie heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. and TV sweetheart Jessica Biel as a poor aspiring major league baseball player and the rich Cape Cod girl falling for each other over the course of one summer. Her dad doesn't want them together. You can guess what ends up happening.

Directed by Mike Tollin, who'd go on to produce the award-winning sports documentary The Last Dance, Summer Catch grossed just $19.1 million at the box office, despite its popular leads and an additional roster of talent, that included Matthew Lillard, Wilmer Valderrama in his film debut and Clueless star Brittany Murphy, who tragically died in 2009 at the age of 32. Plus, it also featured guest appearances from real-life MLB superstars like Ken Griffey Jr. and Hank Aaron.

Despite its lackluster batting average at the box office, Summer Catch has endured as an underrated member of the golden era of teen movies—a collection of ‘00s favorites that includes She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You and Drive Me Crazy.