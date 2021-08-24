See Billie Eilish's Latest Hair Transformation Inspired By Her Mom

Watch : Billie Eilish Reveals How Justin Bieber Helps Her Handle Fame

Fans are happier than ever over Billie Eilish's latest look.

The "bad guy" singer debuted her fresh hairstyle on social media Monday, Aug. 23. While the shaggy bob is new for the Grammy winner, she had very familiar inspiration: her mom! The star shared throwback snaps of her mother Maggie Baird with a similar 'do.

"Like my mama," she proclaimed on her Instagram Story. "I love it." Fans do, too. "Ur hair suits u so much," one follower commented on a recent Instagram post.

Another echoed, "Billie bob billie bob yessssss."

When it comes to being a hair chameleon, the 19-year-old star has proven to be quite the master. Over her years in the spotlight, she's rocked neon green and blue tresses, an accidental mullet and, as of late, platinum blond. Long or short, in space buns or vintage curls, it seems there isn't a look this performer can't expertly handle.