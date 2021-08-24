Sophia Bush Recalls Getting Her First Tattoo After Chad Michael Murray Breakup

Sophia Bush is candidly sharing about a tattoo she got at the conclusion of a major chapter in her life.
On the Sunday, Aug. 22 episode of her Drama Queens podcast, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she got her first body art to mark the end of her brief 2005 marriage to former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray. She also explained that she has seven tattoos and that six of them were done in white ink.
"I didn't get my first tattoo until I was 23," Sophia said. "I'm going to embarrass myself. You guys, I love Goldie Hawn so much. I was closing a personal chapter in my life at the time."
She continued, "I read Goldie's book, A Lotus Grows in the Mud. It changed my life." As far as details about the tat, the star shared, "I got my first tattoo here in L.A. at the Shamrock [Social Club] on Sunset."
A Lotus Grows in the Mud is Goldie's 2005 memoir, which recounted interactions that the Oscar-winning star had experienced with loved ones and strangers alike, with the book divided into 35 individual stories.
Sophia recently explained that she has no intention to ever discuss details of her doomed relationship with Chad. Earlier this month, she said on the Inside of You podcast that anytime she mentions the star, her message "gets twisted into I'm talking s--t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up."
The Love, Victor actress added about the relationship that she was a "very naïve 21-year-old kid," and "that's all there is to it."