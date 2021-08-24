Sophia Bush Recalls Getting Her First Tattoo After Chad Michael Murray Breakup

Watch : Chad Michael Murray's PSA for High School Heartthrobs

Sophia Bush is candidly sharing about a tattoo she got at the conclusion of a major chapter in her life.

On the Sunday, Aug. 22 episode of her Drama Queens podcast, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she got her first body art to mark the end of her brief 2005 marriage to former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray. She also explained that she has seven tattoos and that six of them were done in white ink.

"I didn't get my first tattoo until I was 23," Sophia said. "I'm going to embarrass myself. You guys, I love Goldie Hawn so much. I was closing a personal chapter in my life at the time."

She continued, "I read Goldie's book, A Lotus Grows in the Mud. It changed my life." As far as details about the tat, the star shared, "I got my first tattoo here in L.A. at the Shamrock [Social Club] on Sunset."