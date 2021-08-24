Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Young Son She Shares With Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Haack has no problem responding to trolls who comment on her family photos.
On Monday, Aug. 23, the 38-year-old HGTV star shared a pic to Instagram of herself and boyfriend Joshua Hall enjoying dinner in Las Vegas with 10-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, the two children she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.
"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids — wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Christina captioned the cute shot.
Not pictured in the photo was Hudson, the 23-month-old son Christina shares with ex-husband Ant Antstead. This led one follower to comment, "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures."
Christina replied with, "Just because I don't post my every move of course shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids."
She continued, "This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of."
A bit later, Christina appeared to respond to a different troll's comment by replying, "didn't know we were neighbors ... insta is [100 emoji] reality [eyes rolling emoji]."
Christina, who filed for divorce from Ant in November, started dating Joshua in July. On Friday, Aug. 13, the new couple enjoyed some PDA during their date night at Mastro's Ocean Club restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif.
On Friday, Aug. 20, she celebrated son Brayden's sixth birthday by sharing a sweet photo and praising the youngster for being "feisty and full of life."