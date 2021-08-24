Tom Holland Hypnotizes Zendaya With His Spidey Skills in First Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

Tom Holland and Zendaya are holding hands as the world literally collapses around them.

The first trailer for the hugely anticipated superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted on the evening of Monday, Aug. 23, and fans were treated to plenty of dizzying moments. Front and center was the romance between Tom's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ, which appeared to be on the brink of crumbling as a result of an ill-fated curse created by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

"This is a good one: 'Some suggest that Parker's powers include the male spider's ability to hypnotize females,'" MJ told Peter in the footage as she read from a newspaper. Peter replied, "Stop, come on," leading her to hilariously quip, "Yes, my spider lord."

The trailer for director Jon Watts' film teased Peter getting publicly outed as Spider-Man, leading to potential punishment. In an apparent attempt to clear his name, Pete sought out Strange to use his powers to rid everyone's memories of the latest developments. But at the last minute, the web-slinger realized this would include his loved ones as well.