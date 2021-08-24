Addison Rae Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Boyfriend Omer Fedi

Watch : Addison Rae Talks Kourtney Kardashian's Cameo in "He's All That"

What do you get when you cross Superman with punk band Suicidal Tendencies? A lunch date with Addison Rae, apparently.

The TikTok star, 20, was seen holding hands with Israeli musician Omer Fedi, 21, during a date in West Hollywood on Monday, Aug. 23.

The pair seemingly confirmed their romance with the public outing, for which they each sported funky graphic tees and Converse. Addison stood out in a bright blue Superman shirt and cutoff denim shorts, while Omer donned a tee by Suicidal Tendencies. He accessorized with some chunky bracelets, but of course the real fashion statement was his hair, dyed a bright red.

Addison was photographed laughing as they strolled hand-in-hand. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted locking lips in a car in Los Angeles, after she'd previously teased a kiss with the guitarist on her Instagram Story. They both follow each other on Instagram as well.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.