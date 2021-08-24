Addison Rae Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Boyfriend Omer Fedi

What do you get when you cross Superman with punk band Suicidal Tendencies? A lunch date with Addison Rae, apparently.
The TikTok star, 20, was seen holding hands with Israeli musician Omer Fedi, 21, during a date in West Hollywood on Monday, Aug. 23.
The pair seemingly confirmed their romance with the public outing, for which they each sported funky graphic tees and Converse. Addison stood out in a bright blue Superman shirt and cutoff denim shorts, while Omer donned a tee by Suicidal Tendencies. He accessorized with some chunky bracelets, but of course the real fashion statement was his hair, dyed a bright red.
Addison was photographed laughing as they strolled hand-in-hand. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted locking lips in a car in Los Angeles, after she'd previously teased a kiss with the guitarist on her Instagram Story. They both follow each other on Instagram as well.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.
While Addison gears up for the release of her Netflix rom-com, He's All That, Omer has been busy producing tracks for Lil Nas X ("Montero") and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber ("Stay"), both of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Thank u Nas for letting me be apart of this special moment ily so much! u changed my life forever," he wrote of the "Old Town Road" star in April.
Omer, who calls himself a "Grammy nominated loser" in his Instagram bio, has quite the social life. He shared a photo earlier in the day from a night out with fellow musicians Benny Blanco and Blake Slatkin. He wore a vintage graphic tee from the Meat Puppets along with red flannel pajama bottoms.
Perhaps he's bonded with his rumored girlfriend over music—she dropped her debut single "Obsessed" in March. Around the same time, Addison split from her then-boyfriend Bryce Hall, making her officially single. Until now, that is.
Something else they have in common? Omer was seen in June jamming out with Travis Barker (whose girlfriend is Addison's BFF Kourtney Kardashian) during Machine Gun Kelly's NoCap Shows concert at Venice Beach, Calif. Omer captioned a pic of the trio, "Hot Boys Summer."
Clearly, Addison has learned a thing or two from Kourtney.