Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man in the U.S., Dead at 38

The tallest living man in the United States has passed away at just 38 years old.

Igor Vovkovinskiy, who stood at 7 feet, 8.33 inches, died in Minnesota on Friday, Aug. 20, the Associated Press via NBC News reported. Igor's mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, confirmed he succumbed to heart disease in a post on Facebook.

Her message read, "Igor died on August 20 at 22:17 pm in hospital from heart disease. He and his older brother Oleh were with him until the end. His last dinner was: a piece of Kyiv cake and Fanta."

In the hours leading up to Igor's passing, Svetlana said he was able to spend time with his brother's children. "Igor was glad to see them," she wrote, "and although it was difficult for him to speak, he tried to joke about his nephew Andriy, whether he had learned the Ukrainian language in a month in Ukraine."