This Controversial Couple Just Won Love Island UK 2021

The king and queen of the villa are Millie Court and Liam Reardon!
The rocky couple won season seven of Love Island UK, host Laura Whitmore announced during the finale on Monday, Aug. 23. Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran got second place, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank came in fourth.
Afterward, Millie told fans in a video she "cannot believe we've just been crowned the winners of Love Island!" The 24-year-old Essex native continued, "Thank you so much everybody who voted for us. It means the world. We've had literally the summer of our lives. We're gonna leave here and now explore our future together. We can't wait, can we?"
Liam, 22, added, "Thank you everyone. We're leaving together to continue our journey, so thank you."
However, fans on Twitter weren't exactly satisfied by their win, as viewers were skeptical of Liam's intentions after he cheated on her by kissing new girl Lillie during the Casa Amor episodes.
On air, Millie told Liam he "betrayed" her, and he responded by saying, "I only want you, I don't want anyone else... I'm here for you, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get that back. I'm crazy about you," per the Mirror.
As one fan wrote, "this had me SCREAMING he cheated on national tv and STILL got the £25k."
Former winner Amber Gill shared her raw reaction on Twitter, saying, "If Millie didn't get back with Liam I would have wanted her to win!" She later tweeted an angry emoji and question marks, seemingly in response to their crowning moment.
Twitter users then shouted (into the online void) for Millie to steal the prize money as "revenge" for his actions in Casa Amor. One wrote that "the only thing" that could save the finale is if Millie took all the money for herself, instead of sharing it with her partner. "how iconic would it have been if millie just stole the money though and said SIKE," another teased, as the reality stars decided to split the 50,000 pounds equally.
That led fans to call Millie a "mug" after her guy "embarrassed" her on television and she still shared the prize. Joked another, "Liam had the best fun, lipsing two girls at the same time, got his girl back and secured 25k. What a holiday."
Other viewers were more serious with their criticisms, with some alleging the show is "rigged" and "racist" since Liam and Millie were the only all-white couple in the final four.
Amber retweeted a user that claimed, "Let's not pretend … We all knew who was gonna win. This s--t is scripted. It's the same every year… The only shocking season was when @AmberRoseGill won!"
