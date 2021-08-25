How Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Found the "Light" in Their Marriage Again

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couple Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Get Real

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are far from perfect.

Despite being married for seven years, the Married at First Sight couple has never shied away from the good, bad and wild parts of their relationship. But in recent weeks, the pair has made headlines for their social media posts that often paint a marriage in serious distress.

"We're not giving up on each other—not now, not ever," Jamie proclaimed through Instagram on Aug. 10 while looking visibly upset in a selfie next to a tearful Doug. "Right now, I'm fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME."

While some are quick to criticize the couple for being overdramatic or sharing too much information, this duo says they are providing an authentic look at marriage that isn't always hearts and kisses.

"Honestly, the past couple of weeks I feel like finally, there's like a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel because for a long time, I was wondering whether or not we were able to overcome just some of the problems that we were having," Jamie exclusively shared with E! News on Aug. 20. "And honestly, I don't know if we would have if it wasn't for therapy, which sounds, I know probably sounds crazy to some."