Inside Jennifer Lopez's "Big Effort" to Blend Her Family With Ben Affleck's

When it comes to taking the next big step in her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez isn't waiting for tonight.
The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, recently enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with their children by their side.
The Justice League star's kids with ex Jennifer Garner—Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12—as well as J.Lo's 13-year-old twins with ex Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, tagged along to see Hamilton at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre on Aug. 20. A day later, the duo's blended family, including Ben's son, Samuel, 9, enjoyed a magic show at the private clubhouse Magic Castle.
The pair's recent family outings are just the latest pieces of evidence that Bennifer 2.0's relationship is the real deal. In fact, a source close to J.Lo exclusively tells E! News that she's set on blending their families, especially as she makes Los Angeles her new home.
"Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life," the insider reveals. "They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond."
According to the source, the couple tries to plan "fun things that they can all do together" when they both have their kids with them.
The Hollywood stars have certainly succeeded in that department. Before this past weekend's fun, Ben and J.Lo previously stepped out with their children at Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as several hot spot restaurants in Los Angeles.
"Seraphina and Emme have bonded over going to the same school and being close in age," the insider says, adding, "Ben and J.Lo both have work commitments coming up, so they are enjoying their last few days of summer and family time before they head in different directions for work in the fall."
All in all, "Everything is going very well and working out," per the source.
In recent weeks, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer has made sweet attempts to bond with Ben's kids. Earlier this month, Jennifer and her daughter attended producer Jennifer Klein's event, where the musician hand-picked jewelry pieces from jeweler Made by Mary's station.
The brand confirmed to E! News that J.Lo purchased pieces from its birth flower collection, including the December Holly and January Carnation items. Ben's daughters were born in those months, making the selection all the more significant.
Although the duo's romance appears to be serious, a source previously told E! News they are both "completely on the same page" about things. Hint: Don't expect another engagement.
"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," the insider shared in July. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her."
Put simply, "It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."