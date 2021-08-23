Inside Jennifer Lopez's "Big Effort" to Blend Her Family With Ben Affleck's

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids

When it comes to taking the next big step in her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez isn't waiting for tonight.

The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, recently enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with their children by their side.

The Justice League star's kids with ex Jennifer Garner—Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12—as well as J.Lo's 13-year-old twins with ex Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, tagged along to see Hamilton at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre on Aug. 20. A day later, the duo's blended family, including Ben's son, Samuel, 9, enjoyed a magic show at the private clubhouse Magic Castle.

The pair's recent family outings are just the latest pieces of evidence that Bennifer 2.0's relationship is the real deal. In fact, a source close to J.Lo exclusively tells E! News that she's set on blending their families, especially as she makes Los Angeles her new home.