Iggy Azalea Slams "Baseless Lies" About Her Rumored Romance With Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

The "Black Widow" rapper didn't hold back when she caught wind of apparent rumors surrounding her involvement with Tristan Thompson. Iggy took to Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 22 to deny she's dating Khloe Kardashian's ex, calling the speculation "very, very weird behavior."

"Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I've literally never met a DAY in my life," she shared online. "Like.... Y'all are really that bored?!?!"

The 31-year-old doubled down on her claim that she's never crossed paths with the NBA player, writing, "Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON."

Iggy, who shares son Onyx with rapper and former boyfriend Playboi Carti, closed the case with a plea for respect.

"Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I'm a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bulls--t," she tweeted, "so I'm actually annoyed."