TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Comedy and Best Drama

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

What would television be without the dramas that make us weep or the comedies that have us laughing out loud? Nothing, that's what.

Yet, the 2020–2021 television season threw us for a loop when our favorite dramas had incredible comedic moments and our favorite comedies had us tearing up. So, it's safe to say that some of the nominees for Best Comedy and Best Drama at the 2021 TV Scoop Awards may surprise you.

For starters, there's Disney+'s WandaVision, which has been nominated for Best Drama. Yes, the series starts off in a literal sitcom, but, over time, we learn that the unexplained new world belonging to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) was actually manifested out of immense grief. No one was laughing at that reveal!

Furthermore, one of the summer's most talked-about shows was HBO's The White Lotus. Although there was a murder mystery at the heart of the plot, we still found ourselves cracking up at everything Jennifer Coolidge did on-screen.