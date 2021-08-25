16 Questions With Jessica Alba

1. What was your favorite class or subject?

The entrepreneur enjoyed biology and history class when she was in school.

2. Did you ever have an awkward phase and what did it look like?

"A mouth full of metal braces," Jessica recalled.

3. If you had a nickname growing up, what was it & why?

A lot of kids called me 'Alba' because I played sports and everyone just called each other by their last names.

4. What did you get in the most trouble for as a kid?

Although she was far from a troublemaker in school she did admit to getting a little "impatient" waiting for other students to answer questions in class.

5. If you had to enter a school talent show now, what would be your act?

"Lip synching," Jessica said, which is not at-all-surprising to anyone who has seen her skills on TikTok and Instagram.

6. What's something from your childhood that you wish would be brought back (e.g. a specific style, accessory, TV show, etc.)?

"I feel like so many fashion and beauty trends are back in style right now, especially from the 1990s and 2000s," The Honest Company founder observed.

7. What's a current invention you wish existed when you were a kid?

"Definitely a cell phone," she shared without hesitation.

8. If this career didn't happen, what would you have been?

"I believe that I am doing what I am meant to be doing. I love what I do every day and even when I know I have a busy day ahead I look forward to working," Jessica remarked, joking, "It's also a tough question because I do have multiple jobs, so there isn't a lot left that would interest me."