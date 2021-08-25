My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Has a New Man and Baby Plans

Watch : "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" Exclusive: Je T'aime Language Exchange

If you wanted to know what a difference a year can make, just look at Whitney Way Thore.

Around 365 days ago, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star was about to find out her ex-fiancé Chase Severino had officially welcomed a child with another woman. Although she was well aware by that point that there was a baby on the way—they had ended their engagement after all—the final blow was no less upsetting. But that was then.

"I remember this time last year I thought, 'Lord, I will never date anyone ever again for the rest of my life,'" Thore told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It was amazing how quickly I was able to heal from all that, so I'm really happy about it."

What about the man she once planned to marry? "I don't want this to sound bad," she prefaced, "but I feel almost nothing toward him, really. I just feel very neutral. No real negative feelings and I think that's—to me—that was really evidence of the fact that I was able to move on and have feelings for someone else."

If you've been paying attention to the 37-year-old TV star's Instagram feed or caught the newly aired first episode of the show's ninth season, you know there's a new guy in her life. She hasn't yet revealed the identity of her man—who would like to stay a private person—but Thore did divulge some other key details, including that he lives in his native France and that they met on a language exchange platform.

"It was definitely not something that I would have anticipated," she said of the new romance, "but I think one thing COVID kind of forced people to do is to seek connection maybe in ways that they would not have before."