Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Dead at 31

The sports community is mourning the loss of one talented hockey player.
On Monday, Aug. 23, the Boston Bruins confirmed on social media that their former teammate Jimmy Hayes passed away. He was 31.
"The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes," the NHL team shared on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time."
The men's hockey team from Boston College also paid tribute on social media writing, "Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family."
According to the Boston Globe, law enforcement and first responders went to Jimmy's home in Milton in the early morning hours of Aug. 23 where he was pronounced dead. According to police, Jimmy's death is not considered suspicious, but the cause of his passing was not immediately available.
Jimmy played more than 330 games in the NHL for four teams including the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils.
After leaving the professional sports world in 2019, Jimmy went on to co-host a podcast titled Missin Curfew with former NHL players including Shane O'Brien and Scott Upshall. Their last live show was on Aug. 5.
While his career in the NHL brought along titles and opportunities, Jimmy's greatest job may have been parenthood. While celebrating Father's Day weekend, his wife Kristen took to Instagram and shared a family photo.
"The boys and I are so lucky to call you ours," she wrote online. "We love you dadda!"
Over the weekend, the couple appeared to celebrate their son Beau's second birthday with an intimate party filled with close friends.
"Let's keep making more babies. So much fun celebrating these 3 boys over the weekend," Kristen shared. "The cutest lil friendships (their dads all played hockey together at BC) if you make it to the end that's a preview of college beau. Can't wait to watch them grow up together."