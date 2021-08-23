Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughters Claim They're Not Invited to His Wedding

Many felt Dog moved on too soon following Beth's passing and criticized his engagement to Francie. After they came under fire, Bonnie even took to social media to defend her father.

"Let him be happy, please for the love of God let him be," she wrote in the comments section of one of Dog's posts. "My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It's been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy. He's still got my mother's name on his chest. He'll never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace."

While Bonnie explained that no one could ever replace Beth, she noted that it's natural for people to move on.

"For those who claim to know my mother's wishes: please remember that we as a family went through every excruciating and painful detail of what was next," she expressed. "I had this talk with her, my mother had so much love for my father, she would never want him to be alone. My mom wanted him to be happy no matter what."

She added, "There is always going to be one and only one Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie."