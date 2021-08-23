Why Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Romance Quickly "Fizzled Out"

All of the lights surrounding Kanye West and Irina Shayk's romance have since dimmed down quite a bit.
A little over two months after the model and the "Runaway" rapper sent fans into a frenzy once they were spotted together during a vacation in France, sources close to the two tell E! News that the relationship "fizzled out" before it even got off the ground.
"It was never serious," an insider close to the model, 35, says. "[Kanye] wanted to pursue something with Irina that wasn't going to happen." Referring to Kanye's upcoming studio album, Donda, the insider continued, "He got very busy with work, and they were in different places. It kind of fizzled out from there. They are still friendly and there's a lot of mutual respect. It just was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship."
Another source close to the Grammy winner, 44, echoed the same sentiment, sharing that the two were just "having fun together."
"They both enjoy art and music, and it was fun for Kanye to hangout out with Irina while he was finishing his album," a second insider close to the Jesus Is King artist shared. "Kanye felt inspired by her [Irina] and liked being around her energy. It was never a relationship or going to be serious."
Proving that there are no hard feelings between Kanye and Irina—who shares daughter Lea, 4, with ex Bradley Cooper—the insider also noted, "They really haven't seen each over a month, but have kept in touch and texted a few times recently," adding, "There is no bad blood and they will probably see each other in the future."
The latest on the pair is reminiscent of what a separate source told E! News in June following reports of their romance. "It's very casual and they have only been in touch for about a month," the source at the time noted. "Kanye has expressed that he doesn't want anything serious but likes Irina's vibe."
As for what Kanye is up to currently, as many fans may already know, the "Flashing Lights" rapper has been busy performing at events for his anticipated upcoming album. And when he's not in the midst of doing that, the dad of four to North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—who he shares with ex Kim Kardashian—is also making sure he's spending plenty of time with his family.