Why Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Romance Quickly "Fizzled Out"

Watch : Kanye West and Irina Shayk Reportedly Split

All of the lights surrounding Kanye West and Irina Shayk's romance have since dimmed down quite a bit.



A little over two months after the model and the "Runaway" rapper sent fans into a frenzy once they were spotted together during a vacation in France, sources close to the two tell E! News that the relationship "fizzled out" before it even got off the ground.



"It was never serious," an insider close to the model, 35, says. "[Kanye] wanted to pursue something with Irina that wasn't going to happen." Referring to Kanye's upcoming studio album, Donda, the insider continued, "He got very busy with work, and they were in different places. It kind of fizzled out from there. They are still friendly and there's a lot of mutual respect. It just was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship."



Another source close to the Grammy winner, 44, echoed the same sentiment, sharing that the two were just "having fun together."