Inside Josh Altman's "Bromance" With Former MDLLA Enemy Josh Flagg

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

These Bravolebrities have officially gone from foes to frenemies to certified besties!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Altman is opening up about his surprising bromance with former TV nemesis Josh Flagg. The co-stars have gone from bitter rivals to double-dating besties. Heck, Flagg even slapped Altman during an explosive season six fight. But all that has changed.

While chatting about next week's season 13 premiere of MDLLA, Altman told E! News, "It's kind of fun to see how the world changes, not only in real estate, but also people and how they evolve and how relationships evolve."

"If people asked a few years ago if each relationship [on the show] would actually be good ones, we'd probably actually slap them across the face like I was slapped across the face years ago, or told them they were crazy," Altman laughed during an exclusive chat.

He continued of his friendship with Flagg, "It's funny, over COVID, we had spent a lot of time at home obviously and we lived around the corner from each other. Right before the pandemic, we had co-listed a deal on television and obviously in real life, and I don't know, maybe because we're just different at this time in our life, it was actually a lot of fun doing it."