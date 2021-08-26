Inside Josh Altman's "Bromance" With Former MDLLA Enemy Josh Flagg

These Bravolebrities have officially gone from foes to frenemies to certified besties!
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Altman is opening up about his surprising bromance with former TV nemesis Josh Flagg. The co-stars have gone from bitter rivals to double-dating besties. Heck, Flagg even slapped Altman during an explosive season six fight. But all that has changed.
While chatting about next week's season 13 premiere of MDLLA, Altman told E! News, "It's kind of fun to see how the world changes, not only in real estate, but also people and how they evolve and how relationships evolve."
"If people asked a few years ago if each relationship [on the show] would actually be good ones, we'd probably actually slap them across the face like I was slapped across the face years ago, or told them they were crazy," Altman laughed during an exclusive chat.
He continued of his friendship with Flagg, "It's funny, over COVID, we had spent a lot of time at home obviously and we lived around the corner from each other. Right before the pandemic, we had co-listed a deal on television and obviously in real life, and I don't know, maybe because we're just different at this time in our life, it was actually a lot of fun doing it."
"Because of that, we started spending more time together," Altman revealed. "My wife and his husband also started hanging out, so we were like a really funky bunch of a foursome and we ended up just having so much fun hanging out. You tend to realize I guess that the people you thought you hate sometimes, it's because they are a lot like you. I can't believe I'm saying that out loud, but at the end of the day, we ended up realizing we like a lot of the same things. We do have the same way about a lot of things. We have a lot of fun with it. It's an interesting dynamic."
Altman laughed, "We've been called everything now from the odd couple to grumpy old men. My wife and his husband just make fun of the two of us. They think we have a bromance going on. But we're smart guys, we're sales guys, we know what we're doing."
In addition to his new friendship, MDLLA's new season will also follow Altman venturing into the Orange County market.
"We opened up the Altman Brothers in Orange County, mostly Newport Beach area and Laguna. We had spent a lot of time—my wife and I, and our kids—down in Newport Beach. We love it down there," he shared. "The real estate is awesome down there, it's very similar to the market we have here, and really we found out also our buyers do want to have somebody down there that's an expert because they're looking for a second or third home. We were doing a lot of deals down there anyway, so we thought it was the right time to expand."
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
