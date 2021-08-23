Jana Kramer "Making the Kids Her Priority" as Ex Mike Caussin Appears to Move On

Moving on in the public eye is easier said than done.
Close to four months after Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin after six years of marriage, the former football player appears to have moved on.
Over the weekend, Mike was spotted hanging out with a mystery woman in Talum. Instagram account @CocktailsAndGossip posted photos showing the former NFL player enjoying an afternoon by the beach with a female at Taboo Restaurant and Beach Club.
As the pictures began to spread online, Jana took to social media with a cryptic quote. "Best of luck," the host of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast tweeted. "Is all I have to say."
Another source, however, made it clear that Jana's main focus remains on the two children she shares with Mike: Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. "Jana has been making the kids her priority and their health and happiness will always be her focus," an insider shared. "Being a good mother comes first and she will always do what's best for them."
E! News has reached out to Mike for comment and has not heard back.
Back in June, Jana sparked romance rumors of her own when she was spotted hanging out with Bachelor Nation member and country music radio host Graham Bunn.
In fact, the former One Tree Hill star shed some light on the relationship during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. "OK, sure we are in an entanglement," Jana told Justin Sylvester on June 11. "We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy."
The best-selling author continued, "I love love. I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, 'I'm not worthy of it.' That was my thing. I didn't think I deserved it or I'm worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."
Throughout their marriage, Jana and Mike were open about the highs and lows of their relationship. In fact, the couple discussed their biggest struggles in a book titled The Good Fight. But as part of their divorce agreement in July 2021, both parties agreed they would be careful about how they spoke about the other moving forward.
"The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," the legal document stated. "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."