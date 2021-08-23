Jana Kramer "Making the Kids Her Priority" as Ex Mike Caussin Appears to Move On

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Moving on in the public eye is easier said than done.

Close to four months after Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin after six years of marriage, the former football player appears to have moved on.

Over the weekend, Mike was spotted hanging out with a mystery woman in Talum. Instagram account @CocktailsAndGossip posted photos showing the former NFL player enjoying an afternoon by the beach with a female at Taboo Restaurant and Beach Club.

As the pictures began to spread online, Jana took to social media with a cryptic quote. "Best of luck," the host of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast tweeted. "Is all I have to say."

Another source, however, made it clear that Jana's main focus remains on the two children she shares with Mike: Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. "Jana has been making the kids her priority and their health and happiness will always be her focus," an insider shared. "Being a good mother comes first and she will always do what's best for them."