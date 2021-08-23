Chrissy Teigen Hasn't "Fully Processed" Son Jack's Death: "I Don't Have the Alcohol to Numb It Away"

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is coming to terms with the pain she's been avoiding.

Nearly a year since suffering a stillbirth, the cookbook author wrote candidly about how she's avoided processing the loss of her third child, Jack. In an Instagram post uploaded on Sunday, Aug. 22, the 35-year-old TV personality, who has faced controversy this year over bullying allegations, shared a photo of herself and husband John Legend at New York City Italian eatery Frank, a favorite of the couple's.

"We've been going to @frankrestaurant for…man, maybe 13, 14 years now??" she wrote. "We used to live just a couple blocks away, right across from the hell's angels in the east village."

Back then, she described, Teigen would take her dog Puddy to sit outside at the restaurant or she would sit alone inside, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu "I would never ever miss a Thursday. Thursday was lasagna verde day," she recalled. "I'd sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn't like or need at urban outfitters. I still can't wear hats for some reason."

Her lengthy, detailed recollection was all to say she's been in a nostalgic mood as of late. "Anyhowwwww just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple," she wrote, "thinking about all the stuff I've done and been through not just this year but in my life."