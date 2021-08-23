"Pantless" Blake Lively Kicks Off Her Birthday Week With Celebratory Photo

Watch : Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo

It's Blake Lively's party and she'll go pants-less if she wants to.

Although the actress doesn't turn 34 until Aug. 25, she kicked off the birthday celebrations early this weekend and in style.

First, Lively took to Instagram on Aug. 22 to model a cherry-covered green Teuta Matoshi dress she wore for the "birthday weekend." The Gossip Girl alum accessorized the look with red Christian Louboutin flats and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

The next day, Lively gave her 29.7 million followers a peek at the "early birthday present" she received from Louis Vuitton, noting she was "in love" with her new bag.

"But my 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic," she captioned the image. "So you get this."

The Age of Adaline star paired the purse with a cropped T-shirt and blanket wrapped around her waist.

"Also: Shout-out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment,'" she continued, "and act like that counts as clothes."