"Pantless" Blake Lively Kicks Off Her Birthday Week With Celebratory Photo

It's Blake Lively's party and she'll go pants-less if she wants to.
Although the actress doesn't turn 34 until Aug. 25, she kicked off the birthday celebrations early this weekend and in style.
First, Lively took to Instagram on Aug. 22 to model a cherry-covered green Teuta Matoshi dress she wore for the "birthday weekend." The Gossip Girl alum accessorized the look with red Christian Louboutin flats and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
The next day, Lively gave her 29.7 million followers a peek at the "early birthday present" she received from Louis Vuitton, noting she was "in love" with her new bag.
"But my 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic," she captioned the image. "So you get this."
The Age of Adaline star paired the purse with a cropped T-shirt and blanket wrapped around her waist.
"Also: Shout-out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment,'" she continued, "and act like that counts as clothes."
If Lively's birthday is anything like last year's, it will be filled with all her favorite things. When she turned 33, she celebrated with some tasty treats, including a homemade egg McMuffin, il laboratorio del gelato sweets and Ladurée macarons. She also enjoyed an at-home spa day and received some fun presents, such as a '90s-themed gift basket and High Camp gardenias.
Of course, her friends and family made the day extra special too. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, brought out a delicious dessert and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer gave her a necklace with her children's names on it. Reynolds and Lively have three daughters: James, Inez and Betty.
And while fans will just have to wait and see what this year will bring, they can likely expect a bit of teasing from the Deadpool actor, the giver and recipient of most of her online trolling. For his wife's 32nd birthday, for instance, Reynolds shared a series of candid photos of Lively, including a few where she wasn't looking at the camera or had her eyes closed, and captioned them, "Happy Birthday @BlakeLively."