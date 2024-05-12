How Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Has Her Feeling Like She's Living a Teenage Dream

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals Who She Would Pick as Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement

There's a toddler in her bed, the familiar sensation of bobby pins in her head and, quite likely, glitter all over the room. But Katy Perry's Friday nights don't hit quite the same as they used to.

Before she wrapped her nearly two-year Las Vegas residency in November, the pop star grew quite used to some very long days. "I got to drop my daughter off at preschool this morning," she told Good Morning America last August of Daisy Dove, the 3-year-old she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed on Aug. 26, 2020. "I'll come home tonight and I'll still have, like, hair and makeup done, and I'll probably be in some form of robe and lipstick everywhere. I'll be just cutting some olives, cutting some grapes."

Pink flamingos in the pool, this is not.

And yet its these more mundane parts of motherhood that have Perry feeling as if she's livin' a 39-year-old's dream.