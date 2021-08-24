RHONY's Sonja Morgan Reveals How Her COVID Diagnosis Changed Her Love Life

Watch : Sonja Morgan Surprising Andy Cohen at GLAAD Media Awards

Going back to "Mr. Right Now" after a COVID faux pas.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan revealed that she broke up with a blind date after her COVID-19 diagnosis in an exclusive RHONY sneak peek.The hilariously honest clip from tonight's Aug. 24 episode shows Sonja venting to co-star Luann de Lesseps about needing someone to care for her during the pandemic.

"Everybody freaks about the COVID once you've had it," Sonja quips. "You're like a leper."

Luann asks what happened to Sonja's new flame, "the one from Eboni [K. Williams'] girl" matchmaker. Turns out, Sonja's date couldn't even do the baseline Manhattan courtesy when she was sick.

"When I had COVID, he didn't even send me a chicken soup," Sonja reveals. "You know, like in New York, you say, I'm sick, forget COVID, you send chicken noodle soup in the pot. He's jewish. He should know better."

Luann says in shock, "I figured he would be doting over you."