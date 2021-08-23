Taylor Swift Just Joined TikTok and Her First Post Has Fans Freaking Out

Taylor Swift has officially filled that blank space on TikTok.
Swifties are having the best Monday ever after the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer shared her first post to the platform on Aug. 23. In the video posted to her brand new account, Taylor transitions to four different album eras, ensembles and backgrounds, all while singing the lyrics to Screwface Capital's song, "Dave." The lyrics include the words: "Six figure discussions, dinner in public…My linen all tailored, My outstanding payments like Taylor."
She captioned the clip, "Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now, let the games begin. #SwiftTok." The post has already garnered almost 50,000 likes and has been shared almost 11,000 times within just an hour.
Immediately after the vocalist, 31, shared her first post, fans in the comment section couldn't help but note that their one of their wildest dreams has finally come true. One person alerted Taylor to just how big her following already was on the app, writing, "Ma'am, I don't think you realize how big your community is on here. Welcome to SwiftTok [heart emoji]."
Another fan noted her celebration, adding, "Omg!!! IDK about you but I'm feeling 22!!!!!! I'm so excited that our Queen has joined us on TikTok!"
@taylorswift
Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin ?? #SwiftTok? original sound - Taylor Swift
But perhaps one fan summed up the feelings of fellow Swifties best, commenting, "TAYLOR ON TIKTOK, OMFL, THIS IS ALL I'VE EVER WANTED SO FREAKING MUCH, CANNOT BELIEVE IT."
The singer's newest clip on TikTok would be the latest glimpse of her in a video since she dropped that much-buzzed-about puzzling video for fans on Instagram on Aug. 5. The clip, filled with Easter eggs teasing fans about her upcoming re-recorded album, Red, had her followers truly on the hunt, recognizing things they knew all too well.
Watch her first TikTok above since it's almost guaranteed to never go out of style!
Red (Taylor's Version) is set for release on Nov. 19.