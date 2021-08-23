BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Melissa Joan Hart Shares Health Update After Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

Four days after revealing that she tested positive for coronavirus, Melissa Joan Hart gave fans an update on her and her family’s health.

Melissa Joan Hart is on the mend.
 
A few days after the actress publicly shared her breakthrough COVID diagnosis, the mom of three gave fans an update on her condition.
 
"I wanna let you know I'm doing so much better," Hart said in an Aug. 22 Instagram video after thanking those who have checked in on her. "Feeling like I'm probably at like, 75 percent. My last video, I was probably [at] 20, 25 percent."
 
In the latest clip, Hart—who shares sons Mason, 15, Braydon, 13, and Tucker, 8, with husband Mark Wilkerson—gave an update on her family's health as well. Although the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum noted that it's been a "rough week," and that she and her oldest son, Mason, are now feeling better. 
 
As for the rest of her family, Hart shared, "Tucker, my little one, is positive, but no symptoms, so that's good. So far, Brady [Braydon] is negative—my middle one, and waiting on Mark's results, which got lost in the mail. So, all staying very isolated and separate. Just wanted to send love to everyone out there."

Hart's update follows her Aug. 18 video, in which she expressed frustration about her recent diagnosis. "I got COVID," she told her 1.6 million followers in a video posted to Instagram. "I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it's bad."

"I'm mad, really mad," Hart continued, "because we tried, and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot. But we got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy. And I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school because I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
 
"I'm just scared and sad and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders and a lot of people," she added, "including myself."

Hart concluded her latest video assuring everyone that she's gotten plenty of chicken soup and has felt the "outpouring of love" over the past few days.
 
"I just wanna say thank you," Hart shared—and in a word of advice to her followers, she noted, "Stay safe everybody."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

