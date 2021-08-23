Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's "Very Sad" She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Child Off at College

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Candace Cameron Bure's house just got a little less full.

The 45-year-old Fuller House alum shared to social media on Sunday, Aug. 22 why she's bummed that her youngest child, Maksim Bure, took a flight to begin college and that she didn't join him on the journey, which is considered a rite of passage for many parents. In addition to 19-year-old Maksim, Candace and husband Valeri Bure also share Natasha, 23, and Lev, 19.

"So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college," the star explained in her Instagram Story footage. "And I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college. I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone."

At that point in the video, Candace shifted the camera to show Val, who was driving them home and clearly was not nearly as wistful as his wife about the momentous day.