Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's "Very Sad" She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Child Off at College

Candace Cameron Bure's house just got a little less full.
The 45-year-old Fuller House alum shared to social media on Sunday, Aug. 22 why she's bummed that her youngest child, Maksim Bure, took a flight to begin college and that she didn't join him on the journey, which is considered a rite of passage for many parents. In addition to 19-year-old Maksim, Candace and husband Valeri Bure also share Natasha, 23, and Lev, 19.
"So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college," the star explained in her Instagram Story footage. "And I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college. I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone."
At that point in the video, Candace shifted the camera to show Val, who was driving them home and clearly was not nearly as wistful as his wife about the momentous day.
"That's what's wrong with America," he said bluntly. After a stunned Candace responded, "That's what wrong with America?," the Russia-born former NHL player responded, "Raising soft kids."
This led Candace to say, "So they have to grow up. They do! But I'm very sad." But Val wasn't done venting, and he added, "He's 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself—I was 16 or 17. My mom didn't drop me off, by the way."
Still, the actress didn't appear deterred. "I'm still sad! Who's with me?," she wanted to know.
Later that evening, Candace, whose latest Aurora Teagarden film debuted on the Hallmark Channel on the same day, returned to her Instagram Story to offer some news about her son's travels.
"For an update, Maks did not call me when his flight landed," a seemingly bemused Candace shared. "But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed. And someone's picking him up from the airport, and he's sleeping on someone's couch."
She continued, "I don't know! It's the college life, right?"