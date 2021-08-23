Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Is Engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen

Mike Shouhed shared some very big news as part of Shahs of Sunset's tense season nine reunion.
During the first part of the reunion that aired on Sunday, Aug. 22, the 42-year-old star confirmed that he and Paulina Ben-Cohen are engaged after several years of dating, with the couple showing off her ring. He also mentioned that the couple is currently living together in the Los Angeles home they purchased back in May.
"I want to share something with you guys," Mike told his co-stars during the reunion, per Bravo. "We're engaged... And we wanted to share that with everybody today."
Mike went on to explain more about how he proposed in Hawaii to Paulina, who has two children from her previous marriage. "I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring," Mike said. "And we were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be."
The couple surprised the other cast members by revealing they wouldn't be getting a prenuptial agreement, with Paulina making it clear she wouldn't feel comfortable signing one. "I would not marry someone if I felt that I need to protect myself," she said. "In my eyes, that's not a marriage. Then I'll just date someone."
She also shared about Mike, "The love and the connection that we have with each other, like, I would not be able to live a day without him in my life."
This season has featured plenty of drama involving the longtime couple, including Paulina finding sexts on his phone that were sent to other women.
During an exclusive interview with E! News in May, Mike said he was looking forward to popping the question soon. "We've discussed moving forward in our relationship, hopefully getting engaged, getting married, having children, adding to the beautiful family we already have," the star said at the time.
Mike also told E! News back then that the sexting scandal "was a learning experience, and I realize that I shouldn't do that."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)