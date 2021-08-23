Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Claps Back at Criticism After Sharing She "Took an Edible"

Watch : How Blake Really Feels About Katie & Greg's Bachelorette Fight

Katie Thurston is responding to a tweet that was a bit of a buzzkill.

The 30-year-old Seattle native, whose finale of The Bachelorette aired earlier this month, took to Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 22 to share that she had recently ingested a marijuana-infused food product. Katie, a standout from Matt James' run of The Bachelor, got engaged to Blake Moynes in her season finale.

"I just took an edible, laying on the floor of my living room surrounded by responsibilities, all while listening to medication music on Spotify," Katie wrote. "And how are you?" She did not specify whether Blake, who lives in Canada, was with her at the time.

This led a number of fans to post positive responses, including one who wrote, "You are my person! Edibles, meditation music, zoning out avoiding responsibilities…..sorry Blake, I'd like to steal your girl and be her BFF."

When a different social media user asked Katie if she actually meant to type "meditation," the star replied, "Hahahahah yes but in some ways I guess it's medication for the mine. Or maybe this edible already hit [smiling with sweat emoji]."