Here’s What John Travolta Told 10-Year-Old Son Ben About Life and Death After Kelly Preston Died

After Kelly Preston died, her husband John Travolta had an earnest talk about life and death with their youngest child.

On the latest episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, the 67-year-old actor told the comedian host that son Benjamin "Ben" Hunter Kaleo Travolta, 10, told him he feared he would lose him too after his mom passed away. The Jerry Maguire actress died in July 2020 at age 57 after battling breast cancer.

"He said to me once, he said, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" John told Kevin during the interview, which began streaming Thursday, Aug. 19. "And I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And then I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

The actor said he told his son, "But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay...Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57 and that was too young. But who's to say?'"