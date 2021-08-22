Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Latest Joyful Bike Outing Will Make You Want to Third Wheel

Big little laughs...
There's no denying that Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoë Kravitz, 32, have fans going wild over their recent hangouts in New York City. And on Thursday, Aug. 19, the dynamic duo kept the fun going with another afternoon outing in the Big Apple.
During their out and about, the Magic Mike XXL actor and Big Little Lies actress grabbed iced lattes and appeared to enjoy each other's company as they looked deep in conversation. At one point, photographers even captured Zoë passionately laughing with Channing. And like their last get-together, the actor brought along one of his bikes.
Ah, to be a third wheel on one of their hangouts.
For their outing, the two opted for low-key outfits. The High Fidelity actress looked effortlessly chic in a bright baby blue slip dress that she paired with mustard yellow kitten heels. As for Channing? The Step Up star wore a loose-fitted graphic white T-shirt and oversized denim jeans.
It's clear Zoë's cool-girl style has most certainly influenced Channing's outfit choices. In fact, he previously revealed that she gave him fashion advice.
"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," he told Deadline in June. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."
He added, "I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, 'You can't ever do that again.' And I said, 'OK, fine.'"
"Just to be clear," the actress interjected, "there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them."
All in all, Channing admitted that he appreciated Zoë's style recommendations.
"I feel cooler," he said. "And her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off, is listening."
The duo—who first fueled romance rumors at the beginning of the year—was spotted looking cozy during a bike ride in New York City on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
While the Hollywood stars have recently gotten close since they're working together on Zoë's upcoming directorial film debut, Pussy Island, a source close to the actor previously told E! News they have chemistry on and off the screen.
"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," the insider revealed. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
News of Channing and Zoë's sightings comes nearly nine months after Zoë filed for divorce from actor, Karl Glusman, whom she was married to for 18 months. Channing dated Jessie J from late 2018 until they split in October 2020. He shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.