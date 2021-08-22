Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Magical Family Weekend With All 5 of Their Kids

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Fun Family Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a magical and full family fun weekend!

The couple, who rekindled their romance almost four months ago, brought their children with them on excursions in Hollywood—the actor's kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, and J.Lo's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the group, minus Samuel, attended a performance of the Broadway musical Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre, along with Ben's mother, Chris Anne Boldt. Earlier in the day, Ben treated all three of his kids to a trip to the Century City shopping mall.

On the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 21, Ben and Jennifer brought all five of their children and his mom to a show at the Magic Castle, an exclusive and pricey clubhouse and restaurant for magicians and magic enthusiasts. Ben and J.Lo were seen holding hands as they headed into the building.

"They had a very full family weekend of fun," an eyewitness told E! News. "Ben's mom also came along and got to know J.Lo's kids."