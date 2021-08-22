Ryan Phillippe and Look-Alike Son Deacon Bond on Trip to New Mexico

Ryan Philippe and his 17-year-old son Deacon Phillippe recently enjoyed some quality bonding time during a trip to New Mexico.
The 46-year-old Cruel Intentions star took the teen, whose mother is the actor's ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, on a father-son trip to McCauley Warm Springs in the Santa Fe National Forest. Ryan shared several photos from their vacation on his Instagram page on Friday, Aug. 20. In a couple of them, he and Deacon appear together in swimsuits while standing in shallow water.
"The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed," Ryan wrote, to which his son commented, "And the viddles."
In his post, Ryan also included a video of Deacon diving underneath the crystal-clear waters of one of the springs.
The actor stars in Peacock's upcoming MacGruber TV series, which is being filmed in New Mexico.
Many fans have cited a resemblance between Ryan and Deacon, who is also a musician. One person commented on the actor's post, "I thought deacon was you!" Another wrote, "@deaconphillippe you are definitely ur dad's twin."
Others argued that Deacon looks more like his mom.
"Lol he looks just like Reese," one person wrote. Another commented, "Reese has the strongest genes ever."
Ryan and Reese, who divorced in 2008, also share 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe. Reese and current husband Jim Toth are also parents to 8-year-old son Tennessee Toth.
Last month, Deacon shared on his Instagram photos from a beach vacation he took with his family and his girlfriend, Marine Degryse. He included pics of Tennessee as well as Ava and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney.
Deacon also vacationed with his dad late last year. In November 2020, Ryan said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that he surprised his son with a road trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California for his recent 17th birthday.
"We did some rock climbing and this and that," the actor said. "I had rented an alien-themed Airbnb and then revealed to him that the actual intent of our trip was to try to make contact with alien civilization."
He continued, "We didn't...We did lay out—in the middle of the night, we laid in the rocks and had a great father-and-son bonding moment. But no alien contact."
