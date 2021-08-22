Every Time Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style Was the Definition of Fabulous

No matter the occasion, Kylie Jenner will slay in the fashion department.
Whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is showing off her fiery new swimwear line or looking effortlessly elegant on the red carpet, her outfits are guaranteed to turn heads. And now with her and Travis Scott's second child on the way, which E! News recently confirmed through multiple sources, it's only a matter of time before Kylie makes fans swoon with her maternity fashion.
If anything, the 24-year-old reality TV personality rocked cute and chic clothes when she was pregnant with Stormi Webster, who is now 2. From body-hugging little black dresses to cozy loungewear, the Kylie Cosmetics founder adorably flaunted her growing baby bump.
However, the Kylie Skin founder stepped out of the spotlight when she was expecting Stormi, and didn't reveal her maternity style until she debuted her birth announcement video in February 2018.
By the fall of 2018, Kylie opened up about how pregnancy even transformed her outlook on beauty and body image.
"I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me," she told Vogue Australia, "and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me...I'm trying to love myself more."
At this time, Kylie and Travis haven't publicly commented on their growing family. Moreover, like last time, the beauty mogul has kept a low profile on social media and in the public eye.
But that doesn't mean you can't reminisce over her fun and fabulous pregnancy looks in the meantime.
Scroll through our gallery below to see all of Kylie's maternity style!