BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Kylie JennerBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Justin Timberlake Pretends to Work at Target in Hilarious Must-See Video

A throwback video of singer Justin Timberlake jokingly scanning items at a Target in Colorado recently went viral on TikTok. Watch it here.

By Corinne Heller Aug 21, 2021 7:14 PMTags
MusicJustin TimberlakeFunnyViral
Watch: Justin Timberlake Explains How "Music Can Save the World"

Target: Where you always seem to get more than you expected...

Like Justin Timberlake for a cashier. On Thursday, Aug. 19, TikTok user Douglas Anthony shared a throwback video of the "SexyBack" singer inside a Target branch in Colorado, jokingly scanning items such as Icebreakers and gum in a checkout line before putting them back on a shelf.

"Justin Timberlake said post this for the naysayers," Douglas wrote, adding, "#hesaidnohateandhewillstartatiktok."

Justin's former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass joked in the comments, "This guy looks oddly familiar. I can't place it."

Justin, who wore a gray jacket over a blue shirt and wool winter beanie with the word "Montana" on it, later posted the video himself on his Instagram Story, writing, "Haters Gonna Say It's Fake," according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Everyone on here, that's my cuz," Douglass wrote. "Haters gonna say it's...fake."

The video has since gone viral, with more than 1.9 million views.

photos
Justin Timberlake Through the Years

Justin, who famously played a Target shopper named Peg opposite Kristen Wiig's Target Lady in an SNL sketch, and whose wife Jessica Biel grew up in Colorado, has not commented about his relationship to Douglas. But the two have known each other for years.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

2

Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Testing Positive For Delta Variant

3
Breaking

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Last week, the TikTok user shared two throwback selfie videos with Justin, showing them dancing inside a house and in a Colorado Target parking lot, with the singer wearing the same winter outfit in the latter clip. 

Douglas had first posted the footage on his Instagram in May 2017, along with a pic of himself and the singer hanging out inside a home with other friends.

"JT said we need more videos," Douglas wrote on TikTok last week. "Post this bitch."

He also wrote, "JT said show them we all real !! #throwback."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

2

Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Testing Positive For Delta Variant

3
Breaking

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

4

Here's Where Blake Horstmann's Relationship Stands With Becca Kufrin

5

See the Photos of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cozy NYC Outing