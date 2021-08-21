Ice-T Pens Tribute to Writer-Producer Joseph "Taheim" Bryan After He's Shot to Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The entertainment world has lost a star.

Joseph "Taheim" Bryan, a writer-producer—who recently helmed Ice-T's latest action film, Equal Standard—died on Thursday, Aug. 19 after he was fatally shot in New York City. He was 50 years old.

The New York Police Department said in a statement to E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call around 11:18 p.m. local time of a person shot. After arriving at the crime scene, law enforcement discovered a 50-year-old male behind the wheel of a 2021 sedan with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. EMS transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, the statement said, with police identifying the man as Joseph Bryan.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and an arrest hasn't been made.

Following the news of Joseph's passing, Ice-T took to social media to share a touching tribute to his friend and Hollywood colleague.