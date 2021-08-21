Ice-T Pens Tribute to Writer-Producer Joseph "Taheim" Bryan After He's Shot to Death

The entertainment world has lost a star.
Joseph "Taheim" Bryan, a writer-producer—who recently helmed Ice-T's latest action film, Equal Standard—died on Thursday, Aug. 19 after he was fatally shot in New York City. He was 50 years old.
The New York Police Department said in a statement to E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call around 11:18 p.m. local time of a person shot. After arriving at the crime scene, law enforcement discovered a 50-year-old male behind the wheel of a 2021 sedan with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. EMS transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, the statement said, with police identifying the man as Joseph Bryan.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing and an arrest hasn't been made.
Following the news of Joseph's passing, Ice-T took to social media to share a touching tribute to his friend and Hollywood colleague.
"MFs Killed my friend last night," the Law & Order: SVU star began his Twitter message on Friday, Aug. 20. "I'm not in a good place behind this. Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film Equal Standard together. He leaves a Wife&Daughter. Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him."
Along with his tribute, the 63-year-old actor shared a photo of him and Joseph enjoying a fun night out with rapper Havoc and Equal Standard co-star Tobias Truvillion.
In a separate post, Ice-T added, "People ask what makes you Cold… Murder makes you cold, losing friends and family to the streets makes you Cold.. You can't tell me s--t about PTSD. How many of your friends have been Murdered? It changes you."
Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning also expressed her heartache over Joseph's death.
"I love you my dude," she shared on Instagram. "My friend @therealtaheim was brutally murdered yesterday. Please pray for his soul. You're were truly an angel and we love you. Forever."
Along with Equal Standard, Joseph worked on the 2014 film The Businessman and the new movie Sanctioning Evil, as well as the television series Jet Lag with Taheim Bryan.