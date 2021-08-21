Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Prove They're Going Strong During Date Night

This isn't a juicy episode of Riverdale, this is a real-life love story.
Co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who rekindled their relationship in June after calling it quits in late 2019, cozied up to one another during a romantic date night on Friday, Aug. 20. The couple headed out for a fun outing in Los Feliz, Calif., in which they put their love on display while seated at an outdoor table.
Photographers captured the dynamic duo enjoying each other's company as they cuddled up and looked smitten during their night out.
For their outing, the two kept things casual and low-key but stylish. Camila, 27, donned an oversized black blazer that she paired with nude strappy sandal heels. As for Charles? The 30-year-old actor donned a loose-fitted red plaid shirt.
The couple was joined by Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch and Miles Chamley Watson. The two sparked romance rumors a few months ago but they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship status.
Just two months ago, Camila and Charles decided to give their love another shot. At the time, the coupe was photographed together at a dinner with friends, including Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse. A source close to the TV show later exclusively told E! News Camila and Charles were officially back together.
"The break was nice for them and they reconnected on set of Riverdale," the insider shared, adding, "Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry."
While they picked up right where they left off, the source noted they weren't rushing into anything serious.
"They care a lot about each other and have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day," the insider explained. "It's going well and they aren't putting too much stress on the relationship."
Cami and Charles first sent fans into a frenzy when they began dating in 2018. However, they decided to take a break the following year. At the time, a source told E! News, "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."
The Palm Springs actress was previously in a year-long relationship with Grayson Vaughan, but they split in February.
Now, Cami and Charles have reconnected, and if their latest outing is any indication, it's clear their chemistry is still off-the-charts.
