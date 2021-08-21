Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Is "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is getting ready for an important role: Big sister!
Multiple sources recently confirmed to E! News that the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child. Neither Kylie, who has remained out of the public eye for the past two months, nor the 30-year-old rapper has commented publicly.
"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."
The source continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."
Indeed, the reality star has expressed multiple times over the years, as early as when her daughter was 8 months old, that she wanted to have another child.
Kylie is receiving plenty of support from her family as she navigates her new pregnancy. "Everyone in the family is so excited," the source told E! News, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."
Another source close to Kylie told E! News that she and Travis "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," adding, "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited. Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."
"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom," the source said about Kylie. "To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true. She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like."
See adorable photos of Kylie and Stormi twinning together over the years: