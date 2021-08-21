BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Is "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

E! News recently confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child! Find out how their daughter Stormi Webster has been handling the news.

Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is getting ready for an important role: Big sister!

Multiple sources recently confirmed to E! News that the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child. Neither Kylie, who has remained out of the public eye for the past two months, nor the 30-year-old rapper has commented publicly.

"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."

The source continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Indeed, the reality star has expressed multiple times over the years, as early as when her daughter was 8 months old, that she wanted to have another child.

Kylie is receiving plenty of support from her family as she navigates her new pregnancy. "Everyone in the family is so excited," the source told E! News, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."

Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Motherhood

Another source close to Kylie told E! News that she and Travis "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," adding, "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited. Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom," the source said about Kylie. "To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true. She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like."

See adorable photos of Kylie and Stormi twinning together over the years:

Instagram
Mother's Day Bliss

Kylie and Stormi showed their matching stripes in twinning rainbow bikinis on Mother's Day 2021. "I love being your mommy," Kylie captioned the sweet tribute on May 9. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Christmas 2020

Kylie and Stormi were twinning in red for Christmas 2020, as the family canceled their annual holiday party for the first time in 42 years.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry Christmas!

and Happy Holidays!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Forever Friends

Alongside this photo, Kylie Jenner penned, "i got u forever."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi was Kylie's total mini-me in this picture from December 2020.

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helper

Kylie shared on Instagram, "we're back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection".

Instagram
A Kiss For Stormi

In this Nov. 2020 picture, Kylie leaned in to give her daughter a kiss.

Instagram
Inseparable

Kylie and Stormi looked like best friends in this photo from Nov. 2020.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Happy Halloween

Kylie wrote on Instagram, "back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies."

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Silly Faces

In matching pajamas, Kylie and daughter Stormi made silly faces after baking cookies.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Spooky Season

The mother-daughter duo was clearly enjoying spooky season.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Another One

Another sweet snap of Kylie and Stormi in their matching fall-themed PJs.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cute Cooking

Kylie and Stormi couldn't be cuter as they finished up their Halloween baking video.

Instagram
Mini Me

"My mini," Kylie captioned this adorable pic of them twinning in chic prints.

Instagram
Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie instagram
All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Instagram
Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Instagram
Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Instagram
Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Instagram
Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

