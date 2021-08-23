How Jordan McGraw Is Hitting All the Right Notes During the Remember This Tour

Watch : Sneak Peek Behind Jordan McGraw's Tour Performance

If you ask Jordan McGraw, it's going to be impossible not to remember this time in his life.

On Aug. 20, the 34-year-old singer helped kick off the Remember This tour with Kelsea Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers. And like so many artists today, Jordan can't wait to perform his biggest hits like "SHE" and "HER" in front of thousands of fans.

"I mean, music for me has always been kind of an escape and my favorite part of playing music for people is watching them escape for two or three minutes at a time over the course of my set," Jordan exclusively shared with E! News. "I think, right now, everybody needs that more than ever."