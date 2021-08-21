Ryan Reynolds Weighs In on Who Should Become Jeopardy! Host After Mike Richards Quits

Watch : Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo

Answer: This Jeopardy! host contender just got the official endorsement of Deadpool himself.

Ryan Reynolds implied that being the host of Jeopardy! is like being a superhero—and as with any good Marvel movie, he roots for the underdog.

The Free Guy actor shared his take on the drama surrounding the long-running game show on Friday, Aug. 20, naming his personal pick for the (newly-vacant) job.

Earlier in the day, the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, stepped down from his role as host only nine days after Sony chose him to fill the late Alex Trebek's shoes. Already, fans are speculating which of the show's guest hosts might have a shot at landing the gig permanently.

Ryan made it known that his vote goes to Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton. In fact, he sees a bit of himself in LeVar's journey. Ryan made comparisons between LeVar's potential path toward the job and his own path to landing the role of Deadpool.