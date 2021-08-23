The Other Two's Molly Shannon and Heléne York Tease What to Expect of Season 2

The world needs more Pat Dubek during times like these.
So, it's pretty great that in season two of The Other Two, Chase Dreams (Case Walker) is taking a backseat to mom Pat, who is played by the wonderful Molly Shannon, as she kicks off her career as the host of her very own talk show.
This is all part of Pat's "year of yes," and as Molly told E! News in an exclusive interview, "She's really embracing her opportunities, and she loves being a mother, so the two together, like things couldn't be better."
Of course, being a TV show host isn't all it's made out to be. There are the early hours and promotional activities, but being the devoted mother she is, Pat is going to make it all work somehow.
However, Molly predicted this people-pleasing behavior won't last long. "She's going 100 miles an hour now, just like being everything to everyone," The White Lotus actress said, "and I think she will have to figure out to take care of herself."
It's heartwarming to see Pat, who is a mother of three and a widow, finally get her time to shine after years of putting her children first. And though Pat is enjoying her time in the spotlight, Molly said, "At the end of the day, all she really cares about are her kids."
Regarding Brooke and Cary, played by Heléne York and Drew Tarver respectively, they're still just figuring out how they fit into the Dubek family.
Heléne told E! News that by this point, Brooke has fully given up on her career as a dancer. "She realizes through being Chase's assistant that she's really good at this and she's stepping into this position of being a powerful woman and she's figuring out how to navigate that," she explained, adding that through all of this, Brooke is trying to "have a life," too.
Thankfully, Brooke and Pat's newfound success translates into much better living circumstances. Heléne and Molly confirmed their characters finally have more permanent housing, which is a definite step-up when compared to sleeping on Justin Theroux's pool deck.
Season two of The Other Two premieres on HBO Max Wednesday, Aug. 23.