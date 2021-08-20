Hilary Duff Tests Positive For Delta Variant as How I Met Your Father Begins Filming

Watch : BTS Officially Cancels World Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hilary Duff could use a bowl or two of chicken noodle soup.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the Lizzie McGuire actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she tested positive for the coronavirus. The mother of three captioned a photo of herself in bed, "That delta... she's a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog."

While the 33-year-old star is not feeling her usual cheery self, she noted that she's "happy to be vaxxed."

Hilary's health setback comes after she, Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma began filming the How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father. E! News reached out to Hulu for comment.

With Hilary under the weather, it appears husband Matthew Koma is keeping the kids thoroughly occupied. In the wee hours of Friday morning, he shared a pic of daughter Banks Violet Bair posing in a princess costume, before sharing a photo of their youngest, Mae James Bair, eating baby food.