Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Hilary Duff Tests Positive For Delta Variant as How I Met Your Father Begins Filming

Younger actress Hilary Duff shared her coronavirus diagnosis on social media, calling the illness a "little bitch" as she recovers in bed.

Watch: BTS Officially Cancels World Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hilary Duff could use a bowl or two of chicken noodle soup.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the Lizzie McGuire actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she tested positive for the coronavirus. The mother of three captioned a photo of herself in bed, "That delta... she's a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog."

While the 33-year-old star is not feeling her usual cheery self, she noted that she's "happy to be vaxxed."

Hilary's health setback comes after she, Francia RaisaChris LowellTom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma began filming the How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father. E! News reached out to Hulu for comment.

With Hilary under the weather, it appears husband Matthew Koma is keeping the kids thoroughly occupied. In the wee hours of Friday morning, he shared a pic of daughter Banks Violet Bair posing in a princess costume, before sharing a photo of their youngest, Mae James Bair, eating baby food.

Hilary isn't the only mama to contract the virus. 

Melissa Joan Hart took to Instagram this week to share that she is one individual with a breakthrough COVID-19 case. In a plea to her Instagram followers, she said, "I'm mad, really mad, because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot. But we got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy. And I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school because I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."

Melissa added that she suspects one of her children also has the illness, sharing, "I'm praying that the other ones are OK."

"I'm just scared and sad and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders and a lot of people," she continued, "including myself."

The Center for Disease Control has reported that those who are fully vaccinated tend to experience "milder" symptoms of the coronavirus, but instructed them to proceed with caution. "However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant can be infectious and can spread the virus to others," the website reads. "To reduce the risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and spreading it to others, students, teachers, and school staff should continue to use layered prevention strategies including universal masking in schools."

Watch: Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

Though parents like Melissa are advocating for mask mandates in schools, others like Carrie Underwood and Jay Cutler are voicing their opposition to such requirements. 

On Aug. 13, the former NFL quarterback confirmed he would no longer be working with Uber Eats on an ad campaign, citing disagreements over school mask mandates. He tweeted, "Views aren't aligned. Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend."

In a statement to E! News, Uber Eats stated, "We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work."

Carrie, who is friends with Jay, liked a tweet from conservative figure Matt Walsh, who protested what he described as "abusive" measures at a school board meeting. She has not publicly responded to backlash.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

