Dynasty's Elizabeth Gillies Shares Her Fall Fashion Must-Haves

We interviewed Elizabeth Gillies because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Elizabeth Gillies knows the power of fashion.

Whether she's starring in her hit TV show Dynasty or enjoying a quiet day in her neighborhood, the actress believes clothes can give you an extra boost of confidence.

"Fashion plays such a vital role in my career. Not only does it help bring the characters I play to life but in this case, with Dynasty, the clothes and the fashion are a character all on their own," Elizabeth shared with E! News. "Fallon could not exist without her wardrobe. It just wouldn't be the same. In my personal day to day life, wearing clothes that fit me and make me feel beautiful can inform what kind of day I'll have. If I feel good in what I'm wearing, I'll feel good in general. If I hate what I'm wearing, my day will definitely be affected. Clothes have the power to make or break any moment which is why it's important to choose them wisely."

So, perhaps it's no surprise that when the actress created a capsule collection with Express called "New and Now," she wanted to include pieces that make her feel great.