Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite for Lunch in Malibu Without the Kids

Kanye West is keeping up with the Kardashians, specifically ex Kim Kardashian.
On Friday, Aug. 20, the exes stepped out to grab a bite to eat in Malibu. The former couple was spotted by photographers as they headed into a local restaurant without their kids in tow.
Kim and Kanye's outing is just another sign that they're smoothly transitioning from husband and wife to co-parents.
A few months ago, sources said their relationship was fraught, but on Aug. 6, a source exclusively told E! News that the pair has established a "true friendship" as they start "communicating more and more."
"Kim wants the kids to stay connected to Kanye and will make that happen," the insider shared at the time. "It's very important to her that she has a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and that the kids have strong relationships with both of their parents... It's a huge priority for Kim and she's doing everything she can."
And Kanye is making an effort to connect with Kim and the kids, too. The source shared that as he continues to work on his new album Donda, he's invited them to attend each listening event. "They love seeing their dad work and North especially has been loving all of his music events," the insider noted.
Kim's appearances at the Donda concerts even sparked reconciliation rumors, especially since Kanye raps about their compatibility.
However, the insider said those are merely lyrics. "There is still a lot of love there," the source shared. "But there's no chance for a reconciliation romantically."
It's unclear if Kim will rally together the kids to attend the third Donda event, which will be held on Aug. 26 in Kanye's hometown of Chicago. The one thing that is obvious? Kanye's going to deliver yet another unforgettable performance.