BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Kylie JennerBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Peacock's Punky Brewster Sequel Cancelled After One Season

Peacock's Punky Brewster reboot series starring Soleil Moon Frye is not returning for season two. See which other 2021 TV shows have been renewed or cancelled.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 20, 2021 8:47 PMTags
TVPeacockNBCU
Watch: Soleil Moon Frye & Cherie Johnson's BFF Reunion

Punky Brewster is no more.

Peacock's reboot of the classic 1980s sitcom has been cancelled after just one season, E! News confirmed on Friday, Aug. 20. Original child star Soleil Moon Frye had reprised her titular role for the short-lived sequel series. 

"Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone."

The series followed a grown-up Punky as a single mother of three who mentors a fellow foster care alum. Cherie Johnson returned as Punky's bestie, with newcomer Quinn Copeland co-starring as Punky's protége. Freddie Prinze Jr. played Punky's ex-husband, with Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell rounding out the ensemble cast.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Moon Frye previously told E! News that the reboot had "so much of the heart of what the original had," while still modernizing the sitcom.

Peacock

"We have really tried to keep it authentically like the O.G. Punky, and it's still got spunk, and it's still got fun and it's still got humor but it also has the realness and authenticity of the original," Moon Frye added. "And for that, I am so proud."

Check the status of more of your favorite shows to see which are cancelled and renewed below. 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

2

All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy

3

Melissa Joan Hart Shares Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Cancelled: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Peacock announced on Aug. 20 that the Punky Brewster reboot series starring Soleil Moon Frye is officially cancelled after one season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever will be back for a third season.

HBO Max
Renewed: FBoy Island (HBO Max)

HBO Max confirmed in August that FBoy Island will be back for a second season.

Freeform
Canceled: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

In August 2021, star and creator Josh Thomas took to social media to announced that season two of Everything's Gonna Be Okay was the show's last.

FX
Renewed: American Horror Stories (FX)

"more stories. more horrors. more reasons to be afraid of the dark," FX Networks announced on Twitter in August. "#AHStories will return for a season two."

John P Johnson/FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Alongside the season three trailer, FX confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows will get a fourth season.

Mario Perez/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

HBO's The White Lotus will return for a second season, but will feature new guests and a different hotel property.

Apple
Canceled: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice has become the first show canceled at Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne will be breaking a sweat once more as Physical has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+.

Disney+
Renewed: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will hit the ice once more as it has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

Showtime
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

It's official! The Chi is going to have a season five on Showtime.

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

At the end of July, it was confirmed that the Hulu Original series Love, Victor will return for a third season.

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Renewed: Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Well, this is sweet news! Sweet Tooth will return for a second season on Netflix.

WarnerMedia
Renewed: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Just as production wrapped for season 3 of Snowpiercer, TNT confirmed that the post-apocalyptic drama would return for season 4.

CBS
Renewed: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Good Fight will keep on fighting as it received a sixth season from Paramount+.

Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

The iCarly revival will be back for a second season on Paramount+, and will begin shooting in the fall of 2021.

Disney+
Renewed: Loki (Disney+)

Loki's first finale ended with a surprise renewal for season two, making it the first of Disney+'s current Marvel series to score a renewal.

Colleen Hayes/Peacock
Renewed: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Peacock has said yes to a second season of beloved new small town comedy Rutherford Falls.

HBO Max
Renewed: Made for Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max's less-than-romantic dark comedy will be back for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Good Girls (NBC)

Good Girls will be saying goodbye after its fourth season wraps up on July 8. 

NBC
Canceled: Manifest (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on the mystery series Manifest after three seasons, leaving fans with a massive cliffhanger and major death. Creater Jeff Rake has promised to find a new home for the show, so fingers crossed!

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: Girls5Eva

Peacock has renewed Girls5Eva for a season 2, meaning the group is sticking 2getha. 

NBC
Canceled: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

NBC has pulled the plug on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, but Lionsgate, who produces the show, is shopping it elsewhere. 

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks will have a season two on HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on Netflix.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star will return for a third season in 2022, on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 will be back for a fifth season of wild emergencies on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

Fox has officially said yes to a fifth season of The Resident

CBS
Canceled: The Unicorn (CBS)

After two seasons, CBS has said goodbye to its Unicorn. 

CBS
Canceled: All Rise (CBS)

CBS has canceled the legal drama All Rise after two seasons. 

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

2

All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy

3

Melissa Joan Hart Shares Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

4

See the Photos of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cozy NYC Outing

5

Here's Where Blake Horstmann's Relationship Stands With Becca Kufrin