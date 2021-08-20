Peacock's Punky Brewster Sequel Cancelled After One Season

Watch : Soleil Moon Frye & Cherie Johnson's BFF Reunion

Punky Brewster is no more.

Peacock's reboot of the classic 1980s sitcom has been cancelled after just one season, E! News confirmed on Friday, Aug. 20. Original child star Soleil Moon Frye had reprised her titular role for the short-lived sequel series.

"Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone."

The series followed a grown-up Punky as a single mother of three who mentors a fellow foster care alum. Cherie Johnson returned as Punky's bestie, with newcomer Quinn Copeland co-starring as Punky's protége. Freddie Prinze Jr. played Punky's ex-husband, with Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell rounding out the ensemble cast.