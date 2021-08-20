BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Will Sandra Oh Ever Return to Grey's Anatomy? She Says...

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 20, 2021 8:20 PM
Watch: Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?"

Closing this chapter. 

Sandra Oh isn't looking to return anytime soon to Grey's Anatomy to reprise her beloved role of Dr. Cristina Yang. Despite the many familiar faces that appeared during season 17 of Grey's, Oh exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 20 that the medical soap opera is in her rearview mirror. 

"It's really a time in my past," The Chair star explained after parting ways with the Shonda Rhimes show in 2014. "Also, [I'm] fully understanding the deep relationship that people have with Cristina, you know what I mean? I was just speaking about, during the pandemic, I think a lot of people re-watched Grey's because it is such a friend. It's a great privilege to have been on a show like that." 

Instead, Oh is focused on bringing more strong female characters to life, like The Chair's ground-breaking English department chairwoman, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim. 

Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

"What drew me to the character of Professor Kim was just the complexity of how you see the character navigate all of her relationships as a daughter, as a mother, as a boss, as a friend, as a teacher," Oh stated.  

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix co-star Holland Taylor gushed over Oh's commitment to the academic role.

"I was kind of intimidated because she's a very big star and extremely capable and she's very hard-working," Taylor applauded Oh. "She's very, very focused and very prepared. You want to do well with a person like that because you are there to support the star. It was a piece of cake. She made it very easy." 

Watch the full interview above!

The Chair is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

