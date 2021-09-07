Watch Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 in Touching Video

Watch : Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

There's another addition to the life of Kylie.



Weeks after multiple sources told E! News that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, the makeup mogul confirmed the news with a touching video shared to Instagram.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 24-year-old Kylie offered an inside glimpse at the early stages of her journey to baby No. 2, which you can check out below.

In the video, the mom-to-be is seen holding a pregnancy test and telling daughter Stormi Webster, "Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor?" A different scene shows Stormi breaking the news to Kris Jenner with sonogram photos, who asks, "Are you pregnant?!"

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" Kris tells her granddaughter. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

It sounds like the couple—who welcomed their first child together in February 2018—are overjoyed at the notion of keeping up with another little one.